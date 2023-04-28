SOIREE VERTIKAL 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

On the 3,200 meters (positive altitude difference of 550 meters) of La Balade du Parc in Champdepraz, the fastest were Dennis Brunod and Lorella Charrance.

The overall race was won by the host – and organizer – Dennis Brunod (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) who ran in 22’19” and preceded Massimo Farcoz (US Malonno) by 12 seconds and Alessandro Saravalle (Lo Contrabandjé by 32 seconds). ). Fourth position for Alex Déjanaz (23’29”) and fifth for Fabien Guichardaz (Pont-Saint-Martin; 23’44”).

Lorella Charrance (Inrun), fiftieth overall, won the women’s event with a time of 29’51”. To complete the podium Chiara Pino (Inrun) in 30’12” and Lisa Borzani (Bergamo Stars Atletica) in 30’21”. Fourth place overall for Giulia Collavo (Polisportiva Sant’Orso Aosta; 30’42”) and fifth for Emilie Collomb (Lo Contrebandjé; 30’44”).

Category winners: Francesco Biasi (Lo Contrebandjé) and Asia Meynet (Lo Contrebandjé) among the Under 18s, Joseph Philippot (Pont-Saint-Martin) and Sophie Brunod (Lo Contrebandjé) among the Under 23s, Massimo Farcoz (US Malonno) and Chiara Pino (Inrun) among the Under 40s, Dennis Brunod (Atletica Monterosa Fogu Arnad) and Lorella Charrance (Inrun) among the Over 40s.

The children, who competed in a friendly way on the Soirée Enfants tracks, anticipated the adults’ individual and time trial competition. About fifty young people engaged in the playful-sports event, timed but without a real ranking. A free initiative that the organizers wanted to support the Soirée Vertikal circuit and which they will propose again on two other occasions.

The second round of Soirée Vertikal will take place on Wednesday 17 May in Verrayes; over 260 registrations for the Grimpette de l’Arboretum. A maximum of 280 bibs are available.