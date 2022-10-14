The party this time is of the Sois. But as in May in the race that awarded the Dolomiti Cup to Valzoldana with a spectacular comeback in the final minutes, the Supercoppa final is also a concentrate of emotions, goals, comebacks, overtaking and counter-overtaking.

Winning the trophy dedicated to the memory of Giorgio Fabbiane was valid only for prestige, but no one was going to let it slip away. It was won by the Gialloblù of the Second Category 4-3 with a penalty converted in the 94th minute by D’Antimo. Valzoldana di Terza is left with the consolation of the joy experienced last spring, followed by the failure to repechage due to lack of regulatory measures in the field.

NEXT ZOLDO, THEN SOIS

Longarone’s is not a game of excessive tactics and expectations, since no promotions or similar goals are at stake. Rather, both teams are keen to make a good impression in front of a good audience. When he attacks the Sois he creates more anxiety for the Zoldo defense and soon the goalkeeper Dragic has to reject the attempt from outside Casagrande. On the rebound, he kicks Casagrande out.

Later Cassol goes to the shot again, ball out. He does not intend to stay and watch the team led by Luca De Bona and in fact at the first real acceleration he unlocks the result. Pra Mio widens to the large on the left where he pushes De Bernardin, a long and cut cross on which Lazzarin puts the advantage in the door. There is no Sois who overturns it before the interval. In particular, Cassol’s shot from outside is unstoppable in the 29th minute, while a defensive blunder allows Da Gioz to overturn the situation by shooting at the near post where Dragic is surprised.

YELLOW-GREEN ILLUSION

Recovery with Valzoldana that raises the center of gravity and sends some more dangerous balls in the opponents sixteen meters. In the meantime, the changes begin also because the championship is coming on Sunday where Sois will face Fulgor Farra at home, while the Val di Zoldo team will be involved in Comelico. The usual Lazzarin thinks about it in the 71st minute to take the edge of the offside on excellent verticalization and not make a mistake in front of Donazzolo. There is certainly no lack of character for the yellow-green who, as in the Cup final, get caught up in enthusiasm and the 76 ‘overturn the score. De Bernardin signed a stone’s throw from the door, capitalizing on Culic’s assist of rare perfection.

Here the race gets nasty and above all the benches are not sent to say. However, the Sois is not there and in the 85th minute Brancaleone signs his head all alone in the penalty area. Over? Not at all. To avoid penalties … a penalty takes care of it. D’Antimo transforms him in the 94th minute: this time the Gialloblù are celebrating.

VALZOLDANA – YOU ARE 3-4

VALZOLDANA: Nikola Dragic, Filippo Panciera, Manolo Olivier (71 ‘Raffele De Rocco), Ramon Olivier (46’ Culic), Pavei, Uros Dragic, De Bernardin, De Fanti, Pra Mio (61 ‘Nico De Rocco), Lazzarin, Grossi (46 ‘Pentrelli). Coach Luca De Bona.

BE: Donazzolo, Chierzi (64 ‘Argentieri), Da Gioz, Alessandro Mulè, D’Antimo, Dal Bò, Gasperin (67’ Dalle Grave), D’Ambros (81 ‘Reolon), Michele Bettio, Casagrande, Cassol (51’ Brancaleone) . Coach: Gianni De Bona.

Referee: Peter of Belluno

Rarely: 17 ‘Lazzarin (V), 29’ Cassol, 41 ‘Da Gioz; 71 ‘Lazzarin (V), 76’ De Bernardin (V), 85 ‘Brancaleone, 94’ D’Antimo on a penalty.

Note: Ammonites De Fanti, Culic, Raffaele De Rocco (V), D’Ambros, Michele Bettio (S). Pick up 2′ pt, 5′ st