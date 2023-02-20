Of Luca Valdiserri

Mourinho’s team, without Dybala and from the 13th minute of the first half Abraham, injured, gets three points that allow them to remain among the top four in the standings

At the end of the game, won as he likes, Jos Mourinho has called all Roma players together in midfield. In the middle of the circle he explained the importance of these three points in the Champions League race but, even more, what his values ​​have always been and always will be: competitive spirit, the ability to go one step further to help his teammate, the pride of wearing the club colours, never backing down.

The victory against Verona will not go down in show business history, but it could still be an important stage of the season and the reason is clear: it came with a performance in which commitment inevitably played a part in quality.

To the absences of Dybala (muscle fatigue, preserved for Rome-Salzburg on Thursday) and Pellegrini (also on the bench in pain) was immediately added that of Abraham. The Englishman, suffering from flu on the eve, didn’t even have to play and was shot down by friendly fire (Mancini was looking for a bicycle kick in the Verona area) after less than a quarter of an hour. Tammy came out with an ice pack on her left cheekbone and a lot of fear for the next races. In place of him Belotti, as always generous and a little unlucky when in the final stages, with a great save, Montip denied him the 2nd goal. See also Marcia, Massimo Stano wins gold at the Olympics in the 20 km

Cristante was the man of the match, protecting the defense and winning ball after ball. Bove marked Tameze, the source of the Veronese game. El Shaarawy and Spinazzola developed the game on the left, where Roma attacked more. The surprise protagonist, however, was Solbakken. The Norwegian, who had played very little so far, he scored the decisive goal on his first as a starterproving to be a winger capable of scoring more frequently than Zaniolo: 13 in 63 games in the home league with Bodo, 7 including the preliminaries in the Conference League last season (3 precisely against Roma).

The poisons of the banners first stolen and then burned by the ultras of Red Star Belgrade – twinned with Napoli – have returned with the usual hateful chorus Lavali col fuoco. A situation always on the edge, after the clashes that took place on the Autostrada del Sole.

Verona got little from their starting strikers, the substitutes did better. In 2023, however, the yellow and blues won 12 points. They remain in third from last place but they can certainly play their chances of staying in Serie A to the end.