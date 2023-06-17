Solid recovery for Nafi Thiam in Ratingen

Nafissatou Thiam remains faithful to his strategy of not competing in any heptathlon before the Budapest Worlds (August 19-27). On Saturday, the Belgian Olympic and world champion was in Ratingen, an important meeting of combined events, to line up for only five events.
For his return to competition after beating the heptathlon world record this winter at the Istanbul Euro (5055 points), Thiam signed solid performances, each time very close to his records: 13″38 ( -0.8 m/s) over the 100 m hurdles (at 17 hundredths), 15.20 m weight (at 21 cm) and 24.45 (-1.6 m/s) over 200 m (at 8 hundredths ).
Thiam’s coach puts competition from Anna Hall into perspective
A very different way of working from that of her new big rival, the American Anna Hall, who, since she came close to 7,000 points in Götzis (6,988), has been doing Diamond League meetings in different events (400m, 400m hurdles, height). Thiam’s coach, Michaël Van der Plaetsen, has also spoken in the Belgian press about the Hall phenomenon.
« She has a lot of speed, less technique, it’s a bit typical of Americans, he commented for The last hour. She is a good athlete and her performance is good for the combined events. I understand the enthusiasm of the media and the public. But I remind you that Nafi has always had tough opponents against her: Ennis, Johnson-Thompson, Vetter, etc. And to become European indoor champion this year, you had to beat the world record! So for Nafi it’s not really a new phenomenon. And between Götzis and Budapest, it won’t necessarily be the same story… »
Words that reacted on the networks, Anna Hall herself retweeting the Belgian technician.
Moreover, the German Carolin Schäfer was in the lead at the end of the first day with 3812 points, the French Esther Turpin was in 8th position with 3546 points). Among the men, Spaniard Jorge Ureña was in the lead with 4292 points.
Ehammer weighed down by height in Basel
On the side of Basel, the Swiss Simon Ehammer had started on an interesting basis (10″42 over 100 m, 8.19 m in length, 14.51 m in weight) before a bad height (1.98 m for a record at 2.08 m). A correct 400 m (47″73) did not completely make up for a shortfall of nearly 100 points. The world bronze medalist in the length ended the day with 4571 points.