Solid recovery for Nafi Thiam in Ratingen

« She has a lot of speed, less technique, it’s a bit typical of Americans, he commented for The last hour. She is a good athlete and her performance is good for the combined events. I understand the enthusiasm of the media and the public. But I remind you that Nafi has always had tough opponents against her: Ennis, Johnson-Thompson, Vetter, etc. And to become European indoor champion this year, you had to beat the world record! So for Nafi it’s not really a new phenomenon. And between Götzis and Budapest, it won’t necessarily be the same story… »