Cádiz has launched an official statement showing solidarity with the fans of Seville and Betis

The Cádiz club describes the sanctions of the Seville clubs as “disproportionate”

He Cadiz Football Club He moves token and positions himself in favor of his compatriots. After knowing the sanctions that have received the Sevilla and the Betisthe club from Cádiz wanted to show its support for the fans.

The eternal rivals of the Seville capital had never been seen so complicit. Sevilla y Betis united in sadness and indignation after receiving harsh sanctions by the RFEF. For many, both clubs have been victims of excessive decisions that have made the two poles of Seville fraternize.

In this situation, Cádiz has wanted to show solidarity with its Andalusian compatriots. Through the club’s website and the networks, they have released a statement that, although it is very cautious, demands a balanced justice for all the clubs of the League.

‼️ OFFICIAL RELEASE | He #CádizCF demands balanced justice for all and stands in solidarity with the fans of @RealBetis y @SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/yCDco9Stgy – Cádiz Football Club (@Cadiz_CF) March 31, 2023

Cádiz Club de Fútbol wants to show its solidarity in the face of the unease of the fans of Sevilla FC and Real Betis, in light of the latest known resolutions of the different committees. Without wanting to go into the bottom of them and always with respect to the different sports justice bodies, the harshness used that always aims at the same side and the same level of teams sounds disproportionate.From the Cádiz Football Club we will continue fighting with the weapons we have so that football is as fair and balanced as possible.

A gesture that will surely be deeply appreciated from the Sevilla and the BetisWhat do they feel? victims of a comparative grievance when considering that they suffer exaggeratedly harsh sanctions compared to those of other first-class clubs.