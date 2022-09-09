Original title: European Championships Some people are eager to set new records, some people find themselves more popular

(Golf European Tour/Photo) In the first two rounds of the 2022 BMW European Championship, Northern Ireland’s McIlroy will compete with England’s Matt Fitzpatrick, a new Grand Slam champion. Regarding this year’s event, the two players have different ideas.

McIlroy eager to set new record

For the Northern Ireland star McIlroy, this year’s event gives him the opportunity to set a new record – becoming the FedEx Cup and BMW European Championship double champions in the same year.

McIlroy has won the FedExCup three times and the BMW European Championship in 2014, but he has yet to win either event in the same year. Two weeks ago, McIlroy achieved one-half of that goal with a comeback in this year’s FedEx Cup. Now he’s going all out to win the BMW European Championship.

In this regard, McIlroy said frankly, “This is very important to me. I think before the end of the season, my biggest motivation is to win the BMW European Championship.”

McIlroy had a solid performance at the BMW European Championship, winning the event in 2014, in addition to three top-10 finishes.

"I haven't won this event in seven years, so I'm looking forward to winning it again." In this week's game, McIlroy will also face many strong opponents. Four of the top 15 players in the official World Golf Rankings will compete with McIlroy. "I think this week's lineup is strong, and the Wentworth Golf Club, the venue, looks as good as ever, and I have a hunch it's going to be a great week," McIlroy said.

Fitzpatrick returns home

As one of McIlroy's potential rivals, new U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick of England will also play at the BMW European Championships this week.

(Fitzpatrick, who won the U.S. Open)

It was Fitzpatrick's first return to England after winning the U.S. Open. He was also warmly welcomed by local fans when he returned to his hometown.

"I was really surprised how many people came to see me at the Pro-Am. Maybe more people came to me for autographs and photos this year than in previous years, which for me was kind of a A whole new experience. After my win at the U.S. Open, I was very positive about how people reacted to it and what happened next. I'm so grateful to those who congratulated me."

(Fitzpatrick in preparation)

Of course, Fitzpatrick's goal is to have a good performance this week. "I like to play here, I like to play on this course, and I can experience every aspect of the game here. The field is a little soft now, so Hopefully it gets dry. I know the weather forecast is expecting a little precipitation for the next few days. But I have my family and a lot of friends on the sidelines cheering me on, so it's going to be a good week."

