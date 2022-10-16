Original title: Some teams of the Chinese Super League will move to a southern city to prepare for the winter game in advance

On the 14th of this month, the Chinese Super League Organizing Committee announced through official channels the schedule for the 19th, 20th, 23rd to 25th rounds of the Chinese Super League this season. According to a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily, affected by the cold winter weather in northern my country, some Chinese Super League teams that set up their home stadiums in northern cities are likely to temporarily move their home stadiums in the last 9 rounds of the league to southern cities with a relatively suitable climate. Taking into account the actual difficulties faced by some clubs in changing their home games, the event organizer has recently contacted and inspected a southern city as a candidate third-party competition area. Some Chinese Super League teams, including the two Shanghai teams, Changchun Yatai, and Hebei teams, may move their home games to the south.

A person from a club in Shanghai said: “The winter in the north is too cold, and the climate or venue conditions are not suitable for football matches, so we will consider adjusting the home court to a southern city.” In fact, in Shenzhen football Before and after the club confirmed that the team’s home court would be adjusted to the Foshan Nanhai Sports Center Stadium, the two Shanghai clubs, Shenhua and Haigang, had already moved their minds to change the third-party home court. However, due to the complicated procedures required for the specific adjustment, the matter has not yet made substantial progress.

Affected by objective factors, the schedule of the Chinese Super League in 2022 has been fragmented and the schedule cycle has also been lengthened. According to the current situation, the full season will not be played until December 27 at the earliest. To this end, from the perspective of helping clubs solve their problems, the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation, which is the organizer of the event, has initially decided to contact the relevant clubs first to contact a third-party home stadium suitable for winter games. Not long ago, a working group specially dispatched by the event organizer made a special trip to a southern city that once hosted major sports events to conduct an on-site inspection. The local conditions for hosting the event also met the requirements for hosting Chinese Super League events.

Judging from the current situation, in addition to the two Shanghai teams temporarily sitting at home in Dalian, some northern clubs such as Changchun Yatai team and Hebei team also have the possibility of changing their home court arrangements.

It is understood that the conditions for all competitions in the Haikou Division are relatively superior. However, with the arrival of the local tourist season, the hotel reception and other work in the Haikou Division are also facing pressure. This is also the reason why the organizers of the event went to other southern cities for inspection, and the specific venue is expected to be finalized in the near future.

