"Someone will see through my son's eyes"

"Someone will see through my son's eyes"

Pesaro, 30 December 2022 – Giovanni Feliciani the dad of Paoloyoung 33-year-old doctor found dead in his bed on the morning of December 22, he intends to thank the many people who have shown closeness to the family in these terrible moments for the loss of their Paolo, at the same time sending a short letter to remember the last part of his son’s life, professional and human , which makes his memory and his generosity towards others even more indelible:

“Graduated in medicine with honors and compliments for the school curriculum, in June of this year he graduated in Pediatrics. He immediately started working shifts in various hospitals waiting for his role in the Marche district Nord as fresh contest winner.

Wherever he served (hospitals of Forlì, Cesena, Fermo, Civitanova, Urbino and finally a Pesaro and Fano) has received unanimous praise for his professionalism and, above all, for his natural empathy with colleagues and with his young patients.

He loved his job and loved the children who, we were told, also changed their diapers during shifts in the ward.

It is no coincidence that his favorite book was “The City of Joy” which he read more than once. It was his firm intention to go and have medical experience in India or Africa, sooner or later.

In 2015 donated marrow. Two years later she received a letter from the beneficiary “…. well, I’m healed. Everything worked out for the best, your marrow is strong and we got on well together, … I want you to know that you didn’t save just one life, and that everyone around me will owe you as much as I am forever ”

See also  Cagliari, Agostini: "We believe in salvation"

As a last gesture he donated his corneas and we are sure that someone will see through his eyes.

My son was one vital, generous, open person to the world, with a beautiful and contagious smile: impossible not to smile back.

‘ If I have a child I wish he was like Paolo’ I’ve heard from more than one person

For his mother, his brother Stefano and for me he was, Paolo is and will always be a source of unlimited pride and gratitude for everything he has given us in his all too short life”

