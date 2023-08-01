Something is being done very well in Třinec and I would like to learn what, says defender Polášek

The possibility of going to play in the first league doesn’t bother you?

I didn’t come to Třinec with the idea that everyone here would sit on my ass, but to fight for a place in the squad. And since it’s Třinec, it’s worth it to me. Even if I didn’t make the team, I know I have to stay in the team. Even if it meant that I would go help Frýdek-Místek.

Did you agree to this condition also because you believe it won’t happen?

They had their reasons and I came up with the idea that they would give me a month and I would be in the base. They have the opportunity to talk about this too, but I don’t allow it too much.

You have a lot of experience, played a lot, when was the last time you were in a similar position and fighting for the starting line-up?

I think it’s like that every time you change clubs. They don’t know you and you have to start from scratch. It was like that for me in every new team. And it doesn’t really matter if you are thirty or twenty. Once you are in a new location, you have to claim the position.

You know coach Moták from the Vítkovice youth team and from Sparta, will he help in the fight for a position?

It won’t help. When I called him, we clearly told each other the rules. He told me what I was coming here with and that it was entirely up to me. I know Mr. Moták, he is a fair guy. I know that if I get a chance and take it, it won’t be because he helps me somehow, but because I really took it.

In recent seasons, your name was linked to Sparta Prague, where your contract ended. Was it clear that there would be no sequel?

Honestly, after the season I wasn’t clear and for a long time I didn’t really know what I was up to. Then a video came out from Sparta that I was quitting. So it was definitive and I started looking elsewhere.

You are in Třinec, which has won four championship titles in a row. Can you say you’ve improved?

I have seen the power of Třinec firsthand many times (last season Třinec knocked out Sparta in the quarter-finals, in the 2021/2022 season they beat them in the final of the extra league – author’s note). Something is being done very well here and I would like to learn what it is. What it stands for. Even though I am thirty-two, I still have a lot of opportunity to learn.

You came as the last reinforcement so far, did it take a long time?

Not at all. It was very fast. It came up during the last week. Even though it is true that we already dealt with Třinec after the season. But then I prepared all summer and waited for an offer that would make sense. Now when they heard from Třinec if I would be interested in fighting here for a chance, I was more or less determined to try it under any conditions.

You are from Ostrava, haven’t you considered returning to Vítkovice?

I think the agent was exploring all options. But in my opinion, Vítkovice, especially after last year, wanted to keep the squad. They went far, they were second after the regular season, I wasn’t even surprised that they wanted to keep what they had.

How did the guys take you in the cabin? Weren’t you greeted by jokes that now you finally have a chance to win something?

Not yet. Mr. Peterko (sports manager of Třinec) and I kept it a secret, we cooked it up a few days ago. There was no time for jokes yet.

How did you handle the last two seasons in Sparta, when Třinec eliminated you in the playoffs?

After each season, no matter who they fall out with, it happens differently to everyone. Someone realizes right after the last match that something went wrong, someone just realizes what happened and why it happened, maybe in a week.

With Třinec? Like every year. Last year it hit us, they went from the preliminary round, the expectations were so high, but when they hit hard like this, you find out that it’s not that simple. Třinec played it. As every year, a team performance. It’s a team that can play in the playoffs.

