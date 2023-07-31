Home » Something is being done very well in Třinec and I would like to learn what, says defender Polášek
For Vítkovice and especially for Sparta Prague, 32-year-old hockey defender Adam Polášek played a total of 362 games in the extra league, in which he collected 151 points (49 goals + 102 assists). Even for a defender, the very decent statistics did not guarantee him a certain place in the team of the championship team Třinec, with whom he signed a contract shortly before the start of training on the ice. He has to fight for him and if he doesn’t succeed, he can be sent to the first league farm of the five-time champions in Frýdek-Místek. “This option is there, but I don’t really accept it,” says the native of Ostrava confidently.

