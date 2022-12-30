Sometimes they come back, like those famous rides often mentioned by Adriano Galliani. A recent example was that of Mimmo Criscito who had gone to Toronto for such an important technical project that after five months he cut the rope to take refuge in his beloved Genoa. They are choices, God forbid, in any case debatable. The stories we are about to tell you are of true technical nostalgia: Fabio Borini, Radja Nainggolan and Luca Pellegrini have more reliable motivations.