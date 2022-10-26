The Belluno Dolomites has resumed the journey. More than a month after the last hurray (the 2-0 at Torviscosa, dated 17 September), a success has arrived that cements the certainties. And it gives peace of mind. Because the three points were not obtained against any opponent, but against a team that, until last Sunday, looked down on everyone: the Este.

Dolomiti Bellunesi – Este 1-0, the goals and actions of the match news/sommacal_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_trascinata_dai_tifosi_del_polisportivo-12200911/&el=player_ex_12196244″>

RESPONSIBILITY

So what has changed from previous releases? Sebastiano Sommacal does not hesitate: «The difference was made by the responsibility on the part of each member of the group. During the week we looked each other in the face and said once and for all that it was time to change gear. And, this time, the words did not remain in the wind: we were finally able to translate them on the pitch, with attention and a few smudges ».

The boys of the nursery of the Belluno Dolomites parade at the Polisportivo di Belluno news/sommacal_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_trascinata_dai_tifosi_del_polisportivo-12200911/&el=player_ex_12195061″>

EXALTATION

An important help came from the stands of the sports center, filled with the enthusiasm of the young people linked to the basic activity and to the football school: «Hearing that background of constant exaltation on the part of our boys was fundamental. The whole project and the environment need enthusiasm: so I hope that the atmosphere is like this every Sunday ».

Dolomiti Bellunesi – Este 1-0, greetings to the fans at the end of the match news/sommacal_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_trascinata_dai_tifosi_del_polisportivo-12200911/&el=player_ex_12195040″>

HEAD DOWN

But Saturday’s advance in Montecchio Maggiore is already on the horizon: «We must remain calm and continue on the certainties we are acquiring with the new coach. We have already lost too much time and too many points. So it is necessary to keep our level of concentration and malice high, because no one gives back to us the lost points: head down and work ».

Artioli: “There was only the Dolomiti Bellunesi in the field” news/sommacal_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_trascinata_dai_tifosi_del_polisportivo-12200911/&el=player_ex_12197132″>

THE FACTS AND GOALS

Sommacal is one of the veterans of the group. Together, obviously, with Captain Corbanese: «Simone is a reference, I’ve always said it and I repeat it once again. I have known him for many years: never a word out of place, never a wrong behavior, always and only facts, which in his case mean goals. Not to mention a human side with few equals: when things don’t turn right, I guarantee that the Cobra takes on a lot of responsibilities. Following the captain, he is never wrong ».

Zanin: “You needed a super race in the Belluno Dolomites to win” news/sommacal_la_dolomiti_bellunesi_trascinata_dai_tifosi_del_polisportivo-12200911/&el=player_ex_12196291″>

SWEATER TO SWEAT

In the meantime, the 29-year-old defender was deployed for the third time in a row in the starting eleven: «As I see it, the starting shirt must be won during the week and then sweated on Sunday. In every department there are strong players, with a great desire to demonstrate and give their contribution: what is needed at the moment, however, is cohesion, concentration and balance on the part of everyone. I know they sound like rhetorical phrases, but it is important that everyone always do something more than the day before, thinking from Sunday to Sunday ».