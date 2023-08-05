Home » Sommer clause halved but plan B is needed, Juve thinks Partey, CDK almost Atalanta
Sommer clause halved but plan B is needed, Juve thinks Partey, CDK almost Atalanta

Sommer clause halved but plan B is needed, Juve thinks Partey, CDK almost Atalanta

12 August

The telenovela Yann Sommer becomes more intricate than expected. The Swiss goalkeeper always remains the number one goal of theInter who between the posts always focuses on the extreme defender under the Bavaria Monaco. The release clause is 6 million eurosbut just in case Sommer were to play the first official match of the season with the Bavarians, the clause would be halved, going down to 3.5 million.

Inter are pressing for Sommer

The date to circle with the red marker on the calendar is 1August 2or when the Bavaria Monaco will challenge the Leipzig in the German Super Cup. The challenge will also be a fundamental crossroads to better understand the intentions of the German club, which without a valid alternative could even decide not to sell Sommer. Inter must study a piano B.

Juventus knocks on Arsenal’s door

With Frank Kessie gone, Juventus slingshots on new profiles in an attempt to reinforce the midline. Thomas Partey of Arsenal is the new name greeted outside Giuntoli’s deck of cards, who shuffles them to find a suitable solution to the club’s needs.

Goal Juventus

Dealing with i Gunners it is not an easy task, but the team of North of London could open to the sale of partywhich with Rice and Jorginho could find little space in the middle of the lawn of theEmirates Stadium. Juventus will presumably take this weekend to reflect on what to do and bring theArsenal a tempting offer.

Redemption at 23 million

Charles De Ketelaere he’s almost a playerAtalantto. The quasi is the thin border line that separates the Belgian from the port a Bergamowith the Rossoneri somehow sniffing out the deal that should go through on the basis of a onerous loan of 3 million of Euro con right of redemption fixed at 23 millionwithout inserting a counter-buy in favor of the Rossoneri.

See also  Mixed joys and sorrows for Malaysia Badminton Open - Xinhua English.news.cn

Almost Atalanta

If the Bergamo players decide to redeem the player at the end of the season, the Milan will complete a capital gain of approx 1.7 million euros with the amount of the onerous loan that would cover the amount disbursed for the player’s salary.

