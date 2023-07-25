Sommer, Hoeness freezes Inter: “Neither pressure on Neuer, nor high costs for another goalkeeper”

THE BRAKING

The Bayern president curbs the Nerazzurri’s optimism about the Swiss and buys time

25 lug 2023

The soap opera Yann Sommer continues. While from Japan they seemed get encouraging news about the negotiations for the player’s transfer to Inter from Germany Uli Hoeness he froze the Nerazzurri with some important statements on the matter. “We are discussing all facets of the problem and trying to address it – explained the president of Bavaria Monaco -. What we are not allowed to do is put pressure on Manuel Neuer saying he has to be in goal on matchday one and If we were to buy an expensive goalkeeper now, that wouldn’t do either“.

They are

Sommertherefore, the

Bayern he’s in no hurry. The words of

Hoenessmoreover, they leave little room for doubt or uncertainty. Grappling with Neuer’s recovery and after loaning Nubel to Stuttgart, the German club was left with only

Yann Sommer e

Sven Ulrich as options in goal. Too little to think of pleasing Inter and freeing the Swiss in a short time.

Regardless of the Nerazzurri offer, on which there is still a small gap, the Bavarians do not seem willing to meet Inter’s needs for the goalkeeper. None to

Bayern in fact, he wants to put pressure on

Neuer in view of the start of the season and not even put his wallet to buy another goalkeeper to use as a second in place of

Sommer.

A rather clear situation that definitely complicates the plans of

Marotta & Co. and which risks further lengthening the times and could also force the Nerazzurri to carefully evaluate other slopes that are easier to close. At Inter, the goalkeeper issue always holds the court. And at the moment there is no quick fix.