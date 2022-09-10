Original title: Son of 2K?James career 2K rating: rookie season lowest multi-season league first

On September 10, 2022, Beijing time, 2K officially announced the ratings of NBA players 2K23 recently.

Among them, LeBron James has the same score as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and others, all of which are 96 points, second only to Antetokounmpo’s 97 points. After the score was exposed, it also caused huge controversy.

Relevant media have counted the 2K ratings of James’ career in each season, the lowest of which is 78 points in his rookie season, and has been 96 points and above since the 2005-06 season. There were also two seasons as high as 99 (the highest rating in history).

