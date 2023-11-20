Son of Manny Ramírez SIGNED in the United States

Manny Ramirez’s Son, Lucas Ramirez, Signs College Baseball Contract

In a surprising turn of events, it has been revealed that 17-year-old Lucas Ramirez, son of former big league player Manny Ramirez, has signed a contract to play college baseball for the Tennessee Volunteers. The news was confirmed through a publication on Twitter, and it has sparked excitement among baseball fans who are eager to see the young Ramirez follow in his father’s footsteps.

The Tennessee Volunteers have been a successful team in recent years, having advanced to the College World Series twice. Lucas Ramirez’s addition to the team is expected to further strengthen their lineup and contribute to their competitiveness in the sport.

Described as a contact and power hitter, Lucas Ramirez demonstrates great potential and skills, much like his father did during his time in the major leagues. Manny Ramirez, who enjoyed a successful career playing for various teams including the Cleveland Guardians, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers, has been supportive of his son’s athletic pursuits and has provided him with the best education and training opportunities.

The signing of Lucas Ramirez by the Tennessee Volunteers is not just a display of talent, but also an opportunity for both the young athlete and the team to excel in the sport. With his athletic prowess and excellent batting abilities, Lucas Ramirez has the potential to make a significant impact in college baseball and potentially follow in his father’s footsteps to the major leagues.

The future looks bright for Lucas Ramirez, and there is speculation that he may one day make a name for himself in Major League Baseball, just like his father did. Baseball fans eagerly await the progression of this young talent and the potential legacy he may carry in the sport.