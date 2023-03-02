Home Sports Son of Ronaldinho signs for Barcelona – Football
Son of Ronaldinho signs for Barcelona – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 02 – After the father, also the son. The 18-year-old Joao de Assis Moreira, ex Cruzeiro, has signed for Barcelona who will use him, at least for now, for their ‘Juvenil A’ and ‘Juvenil B’ teams.

The young striker is the son that Ronadinho, a former ‘Blaugrana’ idol who led the club to victory in the 2006 Champions League, had from a relationship with a dancer Janaina Mendes. To avoid excessive expectations, the boy calls himself Joao Mendes, therefore with his mother’s surname, and it was the president Joan Laporta who wanted him at Barça. The sources did not specify the duration of the contract. (HANDLE).

