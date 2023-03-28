Lorenzo Sonego flies to the round of 16 of the Masters 1000 in Miami for the second time in his career thanks to the 6-3, 6-4 success over the American Frances Tiafoe, n°14 in the ranking. With this victory, the Italian is back in the Top-50. Today he will challenge the Argentine Cerundolo for a place in the quarterfinals (not before 1 am), while Sinner faces Rublev at 5 pm: all live on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW

Lorenzo Sonego fly to round of 16 of the Miami Open. During the night, the 27-year-old from Turin, n. 59 ATP, beat in the third round 6-3, 6-4in just under an hour and a quarter of the game, the American Frances Tiafoe, n.14 in the ranking and 12 in the seeding, reaching the round of 16 in Florida for the second time in his career after those conquered in 2021, when he was stopped by Tsitsipas. A practically perfect match for the blue who didn’t let himself be distracted by even oneinterruption due to rain of more than two hours at 3-2 with a break ahead in the second set. Thanks to these results, the Piedmontese has already secured the return to the top 50 (virtually n.47).

The breaking latest news of the match That was enough a break per set to Turin to take the match. Sonego breaks the serve in the fourth game of the first set at 15, closing 6-3 and immediately channels the second set with a break in the first game that takes him to the round of 16. Impressive numbers for the Italian: 8 aces (and no double faults)76% of firsts in the field with which he obtained a stratospheric 91% points but also 82% of points won with second serve, with no break points allowed. Reported well too 22 winners against just 2 free. See also Biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß: "Sometimes I ate the entire fridge empty"

Tonight Sonego-Cerundolo not before 1 on Sky This night (not before 1, live on Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW) Sonego will play for a place in the quarterfinals with the Argentine Francisco Cerundolon.31 in the ranking and 25 in the seeding, semifinalist in Florida last year (when he took advantage of Sinner’s injury withdrawal in the quarterfinals), who surprisingly eliminated the Canadian Happy Auger-Also, No. 6 ATP and fifth seed. There are no precedents between the blue and the 24-year-old from Buenos Aires.

