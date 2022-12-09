The Cameroon coach explains the reasons for the clash with the Inter goalkeeper: “He puts on a show in training, he takes too many risks on the pitch”

The outburst is private. In a video released without his consent. But the words of Rigobert Song, coach of Cameroon at the Qatari World Cup and former defender of Salernitana (1998: 4 games and one goal), are a frontal attack on André Onana, Inter goalkeeper, removed from the team after the first game, for (1-0) with Switzerland.

“On the day of the match against Serbia, I told Onana that I needed to talk to him – says the coach – and he started crying. I told him: ‘I don’t have time to talk about these things, I called you yesterday and you didn’t come to talk to me. Am I speaking to Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting and Anguissa who are the most representative players of the team and I cannot speak to you?’”.

WORK OUT — Song’s words also explain the proximate cause of the clash: “In training Onana puts on a show, he takes too many risks on the pitch. I repeated it to him: ‘You don’t have to risk it, send back to the sides of the field, not in the middle’. And he replied: ‘I’m playing, I don’t have time to talk to you’”. Instead of coming to the hotel to talk to me, he went to see President Samuel Eto’o. And the president sent him… I don’t know where”.

REPLICA — Yesterday the Inter goalkeeper made a quote from George Orwell on social media (“In a world where everyone lies, anyone who tells the truth is a revolutionary. But time will put everything in its place”) which read today seems like a reply to the coach . Who in what now seems like a long-distance dispute replied: “Given the uproar aroused by the dissemination of this private conversation, I must specify that I was forced to make an important decision in respect of the group after my honor as coach was violated of the Indomitable Lions (nickname of the Cameroon national team)”. See also Tortu returns to Madrid challenge with the big 100

December 9, 2022 (change December 9, 2022 | 11:19 am)

