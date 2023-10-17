Title: Song Kai Elected Chairman of Chinese Football Association at 12th Member Congress

Date: October 17, 2023

The 12th Member Congress of the Chinese Football Association was held in Beijing on October 16th, during which Song Kai was elected as the chairman of the association. The congress also elected the members of the 12th Executive Committee, with several prominent figures being chosen for key positions.

In addition to Song Kai’s appointment as chairman, Sun Wen, Yuan Yongqing, Yang Xu, and Xu Jiren were elected as vice presidents of the Chinese Football Association. Notably, Yuan Yongqing also assumed the role of secretary-general.

The conference was attended by Gao Zhidan, the Director of the State Sports General Administration, who personally interacted with all the representatives present. Meanwhile, Li Yingchuan, the deputy director of the State Sports General Administration, delivered a speech emphasizing the new Chinese Football Association’s responsibility to lead the reform, development, and revitalization of football in the country. He stressed the importance of aligning actions with the decisions made by the Party Central Committee to accomplish these goals.

The Chinese Football Association is urged to learn from past instances of corruption and corruption within the sport and abandon the desire for immediate success. Instead, the association should be prepared for long-term hard work and take gradual steps towards progress, in line with the principles of the Party.

In his address, newly elected chairman Song Kai expressed the association’s dedication to unity, hard work, openness, purity, and courage. He pledged to push for the reform and development of Chinese football to reach new heights.

During the congress, the “Election Methods for the Chinese Football Association Member Congress,” “Chinese Football Association Work Report,” and “Chinese Football Association Financial Report” were reviewed and approved. Furthermore, Wang Qiang, Wang Shuang, Liu Jun, Liu Tong, Xu Guoxun, Xu Jiren, Sun Wen, Yang Xu, Xiao Yun, Song Kai, Zhang Yadong, Zhang Zhaoxi, Adilijiang Wushouer, Zheng Zhi, Zhao Liang, Liu Yi, Yuan Yongqing, Xu Jiali, Dong Jianhui, and Ji Qiang were elected as members of the 12th Executive Committee of the Chinese Football Association.

The election of the new committee members and Song Kai as the chairman marks a significant moment for Chinese football, as the association advances towards its goals of reform and development. With a united and determined leadership, the Chinese Football Association aims to elevate Chinese football to a new level in the coming years.

