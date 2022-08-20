Song Yun and the young and old of the Asian Games Qiuzhi community move together

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-20 07:00

Daily Business Daily News “Hey, isn’t this played in a TV series some time ago? It’s called…” “It’s a pot shot! I want to try it!” In front of him was a bamboo tube with a long arrow in his hand. Adults and children are very curious about ancient sports that have not been touched in real life.

The 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games are getting closer and closer. In order to create a positive atmosphere for welcoming the Asian Games and national fitness, Qiuzhi Community in Xixi Street organized a garden activity full of Asian Games elements for residents. In addition to shooting, archery, basketball, etc., which are popular in the Asian Games, you can also try the ancients’ sports – throwing pots.

“I’ve only seen it on TV before, but it’s really hard to find out when I get used to it.” Ms. Chen, a resident, brought her two children to the event and challenged throwing pots with great interest. Although not a single arrow was thrown, she was still very excited: “It is very interesting to experience Song Yun’s activities, and it also gives the children a long-term experience.” On the other hand, the team participating in the archery project also lined up. “Wow, 9th ring! It’s amazing!” A child shot a good score of 9th ring all at once, which won everyone’s applause.

Asian Games experience activities, both dynamic and static, including popular sports, as well as knowledge quizzes. “I answered all ten questions correctly!” Chen Jingyi excitedly showed her mother the prizes she had won by answering the questions. Community staff said that this Asian Games experience activity allowed residents to have a deeper understanding of the charm of sports and positive sportsmanship, and at the same time cheered for the Hangzhou Asian Games.