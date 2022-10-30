In Casto, in Val Sabbia, the cold of winter wedges itself so deeply that you can feel it in your bones and in your head. Maybe that’s why Sonny Colbrelli was never afraid of the cold: he trained to suffer from it as a child, what do you want it to be to run a few hours soaking wet, with the water splashing in his shoes and the mud coming down from his head on the eyes and from the eyes to the mouth, that you eat it who knows how long before you reach the finish line.