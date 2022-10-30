The champion: “I also talked to Eriksen’s doctors, but cycling is not football … My children look at my photo at Roubaix covered in mud, and for them I am a superhero”

“Yes, I thought about removing the defibrillator to be able to try to get back to running. But that would have been too great a risk. I have always hoped to return to being a runner, we also spoke with the doctor of the footballer Eriksen, who has returned to play. But football is not cycling, it is played in a space where doctors are there to intervene in an emergency. Cycling takes place on the roads, you often find yourself alone for hours. That defibrillator is a lifesaver for me, taking it off would have been too high a risk, and I can’t afford it ”. This is the most touching passage of the open letter with which Sonny Colbrelli, through his Bahrain Victorious team, formalized his retirement from competitive activity, anticipated on Saturday by the Gazzetta dello Sport.

VICTORIES AND FEAR — The 32-year-old from Brescia leaves at the height of his career after a fantastic 2021: Italian champion in Imola, European champion in Trento, king of Paris-Roubaix making his debut in the Queen of Classics. On 21 March, at the end of the first stage of the Volta Catalunya in Spain, he collapses to the ground due to a cardiac arrest and is saved by the intervention of a nurse with the defibrillator: a few days later, a defibrillator is implanted by Professor Corrado in Padua. subcutaneous which intervenes in case of arrhythmia. Due to the strict Italian health regulations, competitive sports eligibility cannot be granted to anyone wearing a defibrillator. See also Covid, sports judge: unplayed Serie A matches are "sub judice". A round of disqualification in Allegri for insults to the referee

NEW CHALLENGES — “I never imagined finding myself facing these moments now – continues Colbrelli -. But that’s life. I risked losing it and life gave me a second chance. I believe in God. I can’t take that risk, I owe it to my family, Adelina (his wife), Vittoria and Tomaso (children), my parents. I say goodbye to cycling with a smile for all the good things it has given me, even if it hurts me a lot to leave after a season like that. My kids look at my Roubaix photo, all covered in mud, and I’m like a superhero to them. New challenges are preparing for me, I thank my Bahrain-Victorious team which has been like a family: I will be able to be a point of reference for the team and for our satellite formations such as the Cycling Team Friuli and the Cannibal Under 19. I will be ambassador of the our partners and I will work closely with the performance group and share my experience with my teammates. “Milan Erzen, the general manager of the Bahrain team, adds:” Sonny has always been part of this group. He is a champion and has allowed us to achieve incredible results. The most important thing is his health. He will continue with us and will share his experience with us. ”

