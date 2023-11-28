Sonny Gray signed for three years with St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a significant move in their efforts to revamp their pitching rotation for the upcoming season. The team has reached a deal with AL Cy Young runner-up Sonny Gray on a three-year agreement, adding an experienced and talented pitcher to their lineup.

John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations, had already been active in the free agent market, signing right-handers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to one-year deals. However, Mozeliak made it clear that the team was not finished with their roster improvements, and the addition of Gray is a testament to that commitment.

“We were looking forward to signing a couple of pitchers that we knew we could count on innings,” Mozeliak commented. “And if we could get him, we wanted to do something bigger, and obviously that’s where Sonny fits.”

Gray, 34, had an impressive 8-8 record with a 2.79 earned run average with the Minnesota Twins last season. He opted to turn down a qualifying offer from the Twins, resulting in the team receiving an extra pick in next year’s amateur draft as compensation for losing him, currently No. 33.

In order to secure Gray, St. Louis will lose its second-highest pick in the upcoming draft. However, the team sees this as a small price to pay for the significant boost that Gray will bring to their rotation.

The addition of Gray is expected to be a game-changer for the Cardinals as they gear up for the new season, and fans are eager to see how the team will perform with these new names on the roster.