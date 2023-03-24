Home Sports Sony will be able to compete even if Microsoft acquires Call of Duty, the CMA debunks Ryan’s thesis
Sony will be able to compete even if Microsoft acquires Call of Duty, the CMA debunks Ryan’s thesis

Sony will be able to compete even if Microsoft acquires Call of Duty, the CMA debunks Ryan’s thesis

Sony Interactive Entertainment will compete though Microsoft will acquire the series Call of Duty. The CMA, i.e. the English antitrust body, has in fact dismantled the thesis expressed by the company led by Jim Ryan to try to block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by the Redmond house.

The news is official and comes from a review of the document with the partial conclusions relating to the acquisition. After further investigations and having more carefully assessed Microsoft’s position and the progress made in recent weeks, the institution no longer sees the risk of a closure strategy total by Microsoft, i.e. deprivation of Activision Blizzard content to competitors, Call of Duty in particular.

CMA: In paragraph 1.6 of the document we can therefore read that the CMA has tentatively concluded that, even if some Microsoft strategies could somehow decrease the offer of PS5, “they will not materially affect its ability to compete.” In short, the opposite of what Sony said, namely that it cannot protect itself from the loss of Call of Duty.

In short, one of the reasons for the general change of line of the CMA towards the acquisition seems to be precisely the evaluation of the greater openness of Microsoft with the Call of Duty series. The agreements made with cloud gaming companies and the contract proposals also with Sony itself must have been read in a positive way by the CMA managers, who thus changed their provisional opinion on the acquisition, at least with regard to the risk of reducing the competitiveness of sony. Anything can still happen, but it’s certainly already a win for Microsoft.

