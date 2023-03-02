The judge in charge of handling the case of theFTC against Microsoft for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard ruled that Sony will have to provide much of the secret data requested by Microsoft following the summons of the Japanese company within the process.

As we have seen, following the lawsuit brought by the FTC against Microsoft, the latter sued Sony as an important element in providing evidence and information capable of building a more precise picture of the videogame market situation. With this entry, the Redmond company has requested a considerable amount of information and data from Sony, partly related to exclusive relationships with third parties. PlayStation has initially delayed and tried to refuse the sending of such data, even appealing to the same judge.

With the last motion, the process manager has however largely rejected the requests of Sony, thus asking the company to produce the required documents, however applying some limitations. The judge has in fact accepted two of the six requests made to the court, in particular by reducing the time frame to which the documents that must be provided for the case refer.

In the present case, Sony’s requests to reduce the amount of officials involved in testimony and to drop requests for certain types of information or Sony’s position overall were denied, but the judge allowed a reduction in the amount of information.

Based on the findings, Sony will also have to provide data regarding the commercial agreements with third parties from 2019 to nowthus reducing the initial request that started the documents from 2012. However, it is still a considerable amount of information that could be very interesting, because it should reveal many backgrounds of the relationship between Sony PlayStation and third parties, as well as other information relating market.

It is not said, however, that such information can also reach the public: it seems that the limitation has already been requested in the spread of the data, therefore it is possible that no one, apart from those directly involved in the process, will come to know exactly what is contained in the correspondence, unless leaks emerge in this regard. However, since it is a real trial in a public court, what is at least mentioned during the hearings should be able to leak out.

Recently, it emerged that the European Commission has further extended the deadline for its final response on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, moving it to April 25, 2023.