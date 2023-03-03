For the 25th round of Serie D, group G, at the stadium Italia of Sorrento, the football match between the home Rossoneri and Nola is played. My last outing to the Sorrento peninsula dates back to the 2019-2020 season on the occasion of a vibrant Sorrento-Nocerina. Returning means that in addition to a football match, one cannot fail to take into account a full-bodied food and wine session, among typical products and good cuisine, from which to try to recover with the help of a good limoncello made from the lemons of which Sorrento is famous. In extreme ratio, nothing better to conclude than a walk on the sea losing your gaze in the horizon towards the beautiful Capri. In short, before arriving at the stadium, a match can also be a cultural and sensory experience.

Having finally set foot in the little jewel that is the “Italia” stadium, nestled in the greenery of the city, the challenge between two teams takes shape in a good moment of form, Sorrento on the one hand called to confirm the leadership of the group in cohabitation with the another Paganese leaders, on the other hand Nola who after an initial part of the season that always saw him relegated to last position, is slowly climbing the slope with the arduous but not impossible hope of obtaining salvation without going through the often unjust play out lottery.

200 black and white supporters arrive from nearby Nola, always nice to look at and among them there is a clear generational change compared to past years. Compacted well in their sector, they incite the team as hard as they can, even after the final triple whistle which will see – unfortunately for them – Nola succumb by 2 goals to 0.

Throwing an eye on the side of Sorrento, it is sad to note that, despite the excellent performances of the Rossoneri, first in the standings and creators of an incredible championship, the response of the average public is not as relevant in terms of numbers and support for the players on the pitch. But what is important, what matters, is that in the club curve there are always them, the ultras who have never abandoned the team in times of difficulty and who at least, in this happy historical period, have every right to enjoy the moment . They cheer the team up to victory and can now only wait with trepidation for the match between two Sundays, always at the stadium Italia where the Sorrentines will challenge the Paganese, in a very important race for the seasonal victory. Let’s just hope that the rest of the public can demonstrate the same loyalty as the ultras and that no one comes out with his silly limitations towards the guests on duty, so that even the match in the stands can have the same pathos as the one on the pitch.

Pier Paolo Sacco