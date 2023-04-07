Check the results of today’s winning combination

He Bonoloto result on Friday, April 7, 2023 is: 8, 14, 36, 35, 2 y 18 being the complementary number the 20 and he refunded the 0. If after checking your ticket you have not had any luck, you can try again on Saturday, April 8, since State Lotteries and Betting also celebrates the Bonoloto draw.

The Bonoloto Draw is held every day of the week. The ticket is made up of 8 columns, each with a number ranging from 1 to 49. In each draw, 6 balls are drawn from the main drum and one more ball from a second drum that corresponds to the refund.

The Bonoloto allows you to play with a single or multiple bet. In the first case, each bettor must fill in as many columns as bets they want to place. In each of them he will fill in 6 numbers. In the case of the multiple bet, only the number of one column is marked and depending on the number of bets that you want to play, a different number of numbers will be selected from one of the following possibilities:

If you check the 44 bet box, you must select 5 numbers in the first block. The set formed by those five chosen numbers plays with each of the remaining numbers in the block, thus forming 44 sets of six predictions, that is, 44 bets.

If you check the 7 bets box, you must select 7 numbers in the first block

If you check the 28 bets box, you must select 8 numbers in the first block

If you check the 84 bets box, you must select 9 numbers in the first block

If you check the 210 bets box, you must select 10 numbers in the first block

If you check the 462 bets box, you must select 11 numbers in the first block

How much does it cost to play?

The amount of each bet is 0.50 euros. The minimum amount of the complete ticket is 1 euro, therefore: If your ticket participates in a single draw, it must include at least 2 bets (50 cents x 2 bets x 1 draw = 1 euro). If your ticket participates in two or more draws (weekly draw), it can include from 1 single bet (50 cents x 1 bet x 2 draws = 1 euro)

Bonoloto Prizes

In BonoLoto, 55% of the proceeds are allocated to prizes, distributed among the following prize categories:

1st Category: if the 6 numbers of the winning combination are correct.

2nd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched plus the extraction corresponding to the complementary number*

3rd Category: if 5 numbers of the winning combination are matched

4th Category: if 4 numbers of the winning combination are matched

5th Category: if 3 numbers of the winning combination are matched

I reinstate: if the number allocated to this prize coincides with the one on your ticket and will refer to the total amount of bets in which you have participated.

weekly raffle: the reimbursement for the subscription or weekly draw modality will be raffled every day, assigning the prize corresponding to the value of the daily bet.

Daily Draw: the refund for the daily participation modality will be determined by the winning digit of the draw on the day of participation.