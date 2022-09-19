Home Sports Sottil after Udinese-Inter: “We were great, what a symbiosis between the team and the crowd”
Sottil after Udinese-Inter: “We were great, what a symbiosis between the team and the crowd”

And five. Udinese slips the pokerissimo of victories (Sottil touches iron: it hasn’t happened since the time of Oddo who lost eleven in a row in the return) and continues to dream and make his fans dream.

The coach continues to show his calm and confidence, he does not hide his satisfaction, but he congratulates everyone on the team: «I’m happy with the moment we are going through, we have put together a level performance, but let’s remember that we are only at the beginning.

Ours was a great, total match: we went to press Inter in their area, it wasn’t easy. The team is proving to think only of itself. We did not disunite after the cold goal and we continued to play our football. In the end, the victory is well deserved ».

PREPARER

Udinese’s athletic freshness impresses. When the others drop the Friulians grow up. “The name of my trainer? Cristian Bella, we are together from the D series. But making a name is an understatement. I have with me a wonderful staff made up of extraordinary collaborators ».

Who knows if he then sat in front of the TV on Sunday evening to watch what Roma-Atalanta and Milan-Napoli were doing: “For sure I will celebrate – Sottil says immediately after the match -: the fifth consecutive victory has arrived, but we are above all proud to have proven to be competitive. Now we will rest and then we will start preparing for the match in Verona ».

MENTALITY

One wonders if this team can still improve: «There is always something to correct – explains Sottil -, but I assure you that we work hard and it’s nice to do it with this group because there are many players with an important“ engine ”.

See also  The defense and those four doubts that Udinese have yet to erase

I repeat: you train as you play, even mentally. Of course, there is no audience and there are no three points up for grabs but even in training one must get angry if he misses a pass ».

And when you take the lead, you don’t just think about managing: “We scored three goals, hit a post and had many other chances,” Sottil recalls.

FRIULI FACTOR

Many Nerazzurri fans on Sunday under the Rizzi arch, but this time Udinese did not play away: “In this stadium the climate is wonderful – explains the Juventus coach -, I know the Friulian audience because I played here, they expect that you sweat your shirt.

If you set it on fire, the fan follows you and thus creates a symbiosis between the team and the public that makes the difference. And now, I think I can tell, he is seeing a good show ».

THE INDIVIDUALS

Bijol and Pereyra discuss the topics: «The defender is doing well, but sometimes he’s too good, he has to get worse. The Tucu? I told him that he would play on the wing for two or three games, now it becomes difficult to move him from there ». –

