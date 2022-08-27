«I was very afraid of this match, with Stroppa I had never won in the lower leagues and the statistics will not be decisive, but they do count a little. In the end, when we said goodbye, I told him: “John this time it was my turn” ».

Andrea Sottil has a lighter heart after his first victory in Serie A. The power of the result sends the many things that didn’t work at Monza into oblivion, even if Sottil saw almost only positive aspects in his analysis. .

«First of all aggression – he explains -, we went to get them high, often stealing the ball in their half of the field. We only had five or ten minutes a bit like this in the middle of the second half, but then we recovered by going to win the game ».

SELF-ESTEEM

The victory is worth a lot in terms of the standings: «It is also an injection of self-esteem – highlights the Juventus coach -, winning is nice. We came here convinced that we can take the three points and we are satisfied. Monza has many valuable elements, let’s not forget it.

We arrived twelve times inside the penalty area, creating four clear chances and showing a good physical condition. This team has an important engine, there are players who are good at attacking space and I have seen more verticality in the game. Of course, there is something to improve, but we know it ».

CHOICES

Pereyra lower right winger surprised. «I had already thought of this solution with Salernitana – confesses Sottil -, Tucu gave me his availability and with his physicality and his talent he played an excellent match. I am absolutely not surprised. Of course, I too know that in the middle of the field we would have needed it ».

Full-fledged Pereyra shouldn’t sound like a definitive rejection for Ebosele: “He’s a guy who has purely offensive qualities – explains his choice Sottil -, he’s gifted with extraordinary speed, he’s working with great application to improve in a delicate role, I am convinced that he will give us a great hand over the course of the season ».

UP AND DOWN’

The most positive note of the day is perhaps the return of Beto who wet his first game as a starter with the goal: «Few forwards like him stretch the team, and when he starts few manage to keep up with him. I took it off because he was tired, like Deulofeu, after all ».

Here, the Catalan, on the other hand, has damned the Juventus fans for the many mistakes they made: «In my opinion he misses the goal – concludes Sottil -, he trains well like everyone else, he has to be more serene and take off this mental burden. Only in this way will the goal arrive soon ».