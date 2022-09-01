At the triple whistle he raised his arms to the sky taking the field as if he were a footballer. Then, with a cool head in the press room, he praised the team on the canvas that he himself had prepared, saying he was very satisfied with Udinese missals available to the club: “The team made a perfect defending phase, we only granted Fiorentina one header from a free-kick and he deserved the victory, so I’m happy for the boys ».

CHESS A ITALIAN

Yes, the defending phase. It is on the one that Udinese erected his victory, with the “four” line held in the possession phase that shortened the departments and sent a Viola known by heart into crisis: «We prepared the match aggressively.

I know the opponent well, he wants to keep the game and make you go from one side to the other, so we tried to be aggressive, to run forward and the action of the goal represents well what I want, with the pressing of the two points and the exterior.

The boys followed the construction we did together over the course of the week to the letter. The team had the right fighting spirit and aggression against a very strong team ».

INVOLVEMENT

Sottil speaks as a satisfied, because the result came through the group performance, even of those who entered the match in the race, a factor on which the technician beats the nail.

«I train a competitive squad and the strength of the group is to involve everyone. I make my considerations, I changed Bijol with Nuytinck and I decided to confirm the Monza team group because we are doing well.

Whoever entered did it very well and with the five changes you have to be all involved because you can and must change the game. I want to be put in difficulty and the players must have the availability ».

The focus then falls on Samardzic, who entered with the right garra: «We all agree that he is an extraordinary player with a great future. He is working on increasing the intensity and in my head he is a player who will be able to give us a hand from the beginning, with the right chains and Pereyra will restore the quality that he has by moving him in the middle ».

EMOTION

He won the family challenge with his son, but at the beginning … «I was a bit pissed off because Riccardo didn’t start the race, then it was exciting. He was strange, a rare thing. In the end he told him “the three points to me and the next to you”. I am always the father ».