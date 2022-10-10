UDINE. «I saw an overwhelming Udinese and it would have been right to win it, also because we would have stolen absolutely nothing. Too bad for that last chance ».

Andrea Sottil thus packs the title to the spectacular draw that triggered the Friuli public from the seats for the well-deserved standing ovation, but underneath he is also the first to regret, regretting a cherished victory in the final.

AVOIDABLE ERRORS

Because the comeback was one thing, the great effort that put the blue stamp on the acquired mentality, and another are the mistakes that allowed Atalanta to escape two to zero. «We should have been more focused on goals scored. On the first, the ball must not bounce on sixty meters, but must be postponed earlier, while on the second there was the acceleration of Muriel on which you could stall “, explains the Venaria Reale technician who then adds to us in the analysis of the perfectible. the management of the ball in the first half: «We had to be more precise in the forward transitions, in the finishing touches and a bit more bad from the edge of the area».

TRUE MERITS

All analyzes that will allow Sottil to bring Udinese to an even higher level of knowledge and interpretations, but which have not dampened the awareness of a strength revealed precisely in the presence of a first-tier opponent. “In the break I told the team that this was a great test for us, and the boys said they wanted to continue to be protagonists,” reveals the coach, who then explains how Udinese have pulled off yet another comeback.

“The games are not reversed only for the character. The comebacks are made of mentality, intensity, but above all with great quality and this team knows how to play football very well. We didn’t deserve to be 2-0 down, Silvestri didn’t save and it wasn’t easy, but these guys are showing the mentality that I like, continuing to play to score goals and to overturn it and win ».

CHOICES AND CHANGES

Punctual, questions also arrive on the replacements that have made it possible to package the comeback. «Since I arrived I have said that the boys have my respect and they must all feel involved. This is a competitive squad where everyone gives a great technical, physical and mental contribution to the team, and the guys are following me, they are metabolizing this winning mentality », explains Sottil, who nevertheless puts the emphasis on Samardzic.

«Lazar is extraordinary, with very specific characteristics and is growing on the defending phase. He has entered very well and is creating an important space for himself ». So the absence of Becao («Three days ago he had a muscular fatigue») and the choice of Beto the owner: «The idea was to attack Demiral in one on one and Beto could have served him better. Success is more suitable to act as a bank ».