UDINE. No one like him, because no other coach in Udinese history had ever managed to win six wins in the first eight days of the Serie A championship.

Perhaps it is also for this fact, which rewrites the history of Juventus, that the Venaria Reale coach was particularly satisfied when commenting at the end of the match won at Verona. «We are satisfied with the moment we are living – the warm words of the Juventus coach Andrea Sottil -, we deserved the victory, the boys were protagonists of a great first half and we didn’t deserve to go under. This team is proving to have the right mindset. We go out on the pitch trying to always give our best ».

His philosophy is to continue living for the day: «It will always be like this, this doesn’t mean not knowing that I have a strong team at my disposal».

Opposite sensations, instead, felt by Gabriele Cioffi who long cherished the idea of ​​tripping his former team and then taking home a point that would have made the standings and morale. Instead, only the performance remained: «We are alive, and personally I have seen a great step forward, I have seen the team play more and with ideas. The boys have made a huge step forward and we are very sorry for the result ».

A defeat born of a dubious episode according to the coach who did not like Minelli’s referee whistle. «The foul whistled against Walace goes against the meter and the parameter that the referee had had for the whole game. Djuric blows on Walace’s neck and from an action in which we could have scored in the restart, we take the goal of the defeat, a goal and a result that I can hardly digest. It hurts to lose and thus leaves a great bitterness in the mouth, knowing that we have faced a Udinese that is a squadron ».

Smiling Beto who with the goal scored yesterday reached five despite yet another departure from the bench: «The important thing is to win – says the Portuguese -, even if it is obvious that I would prefer to play from the beginning. The victory was deserved ».