UDINE. Of course, there are the players, the group and the individuals, but the great protagonist of the evening of glory at the Friuli stadium was he: the Udinese coach who crashed Roma who landed in Udine with the ranks of the leaders, Andrea Sottil . «We are in an excellent moment, the team is growing, we are physically well and we did what we had prepared: we wanted to press them a little higher. I’m trying to give the team its own identity. The boys were extraordinary ».

A satisfaction that is also found in an euphoric Destiny Udogie, who after the final triple whistle «It was a tough game, we were good at staying compact and starting on the counterattack. The midfielders did an excellent job and were good at closing ».

On his goal, the one that unlocked the game on the 5th minute, the 19-year-old Juventus reveals: «I thought he could be wrong. We prepared the game like this: compact and restart, but we did well. We have shown that we are a strong and compact team ».

The Roma coach, Josè Mourinho, is also ready to acknowledge the merits of the Friulians: “We knew the match was difficult, if it goes down against Udinese it’s tough”.

The Portuguese coach then takes it out on the ball boys, “trained as they want”, he says before leaving visibly disappointed.