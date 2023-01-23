“We didn’t steal this victory,” explains Andrea Sottil in front of the microphone of the club’s TV channel, using a suspicious verb which in this case only betrays his intellectual honesty. Because even if the coach then used a series of adjectives to underline the merits of his team, he too knows well that the return to victory only came after seeing the ball a couple of times already at the bottom of a Silvestri’s bag pardoned by Samp’s mistakes.

REASONS

«This time it was important to win and we did it through a manly and stubborn performance, albeit through a dirty and unspectacular game. I saw attitude, focus, nastiness. We were looking for a victory and a performance starting from the basics».

Bases that according to Sottil were restored during a training camp whose name the coach changed, speaking to Sky: «This meeting was held with a great sense of responsibility on the part of the boys. The captain asked for it together with all the most representative players.

It was a confrontation in which we said to each other that this is not good. We put ourselves in these conditions and we had to withdraw», he then added to Udinese TV’s friendly cameras: «The withdrawal was made with a spirit of belonging and respect for the people, the property and also for ourselves. It was right to reverse course, there was always a piece missing, as they say in my part ».



UNDER THE LENS

The piece that was missing was certainly Gerard Deulofeu, to whom the coach returned yesterday, pressed by questions. The coach explained the replacement of the Catalan to Dazn, also referring to the insistent market rumors concerning the Spanish. «Deulofeu in a change of direction felt a slight discomfort in the knee injured in Naples. We decided, in agreement with him, to replace it, but it shouldn’t be anything to worry about, it’s just a scare. The market? From what he says to his comrades, to us and what he declares, I think he wants to stay here. I hope it does. But I don’t deal with the transfer market.”

FUTURE

A message sent to those responsible, while another type of message was addressed to the team: «I like our identity to remain strong, but there are times that happen in football when you unconsciously enter the field a little afraid because the certainties of when you win six games in a row are missing, where everything becomes easy. The future? Udinese must think match by match, give continuity to this performance and improve it. If we play with anger and concentration we have the qualities to put all formations in difficulty. I don’t know where we can go, but I say that we are competitive».