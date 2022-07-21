UDINE. Third force in the Bundesliga, an opponent from the Champions League therefore, and direct to Dazn at 6 pm. with the new Juventus jersey, but also with the new defense on which Andrea Sottil will try to build the foundations of the team that yesterday received the president of Asso footballers Umberto Calcagno on a visit to Lienz, and about thirty Juventus fans from Osoppo.

They will not be the only Friulian supporters expected at the Alois Latini stadium, where an adult ticket can be purchased at the box office for 15 euros, while 10 will be needed to show the game to children aged 6 to 10, perhaps explaining who he is at the beginning. how Udinese will play.

Here, on Wednesday Andrea Sottil has already tried to meet the fans who attended the tactical tests carried out, where Marco Silvestri took his place between the posts, behind Rodrigo Becao, Bram Nuytinck and Adam Masina in defense.

It immediately seemed clear, therefore, that the latest arrival Masina will be used as a central defensive left, a position in which Sottil fielded Leonardo Buta in the first match in the family and then Nicolò Cocetta with Rapid Lienz, Filip Benkovic with Union Berlin and Axel Guessand with Ilirja Ljubljana.

Many names, including three very young, to highlight that we were missing a cuirassier there on the left and that the class of ’94 Masina could find a future as a starter at Udinese in that role, thus leaving Festy Ebosele the task of covering the back to Destiny Udogie on the left-handed band.

Having said that Sottil has foreseen a significant alternation in defense today, where Jaka Bijol is also expected to make his debut as central in the second half, tonight Udinese will propose itself with 3-5-1-1 in which Isaac Success, in attack, will will move behind that Ilija Nestorovski in search of another goal after having scored 6 in the first three friendlies.

In the middle of the field, on the other hand, a median is foreseeable with Brandon Soppy and Udogie on the wings, Roberto Pereyra and Jean Victor Makengo as interns placed in the middle of that Walace who should greet the troops at the weekend to marry Flamengo, but who so far in retirement has looked for companions with deep throws.

All this, remembering that Gerard Deulofeu will be missing, who flew to Barcelona for the imminent birth of his second child, Tolgay Arslan who in all probability remedied a major sprained ankle, and Beto who yesterday played a few laps of the field.

On the other hand, Bayer will be without its 70 million jewel Florian Wirtz (ligaments), but with 14 nationals and 21 foreigners, for a total value of almost half a billion euros.