Are you really healthy enough to start from the beginning?

I’m sure it is. The treatment went according to plan. I feel good. A week ago, I tried out the match load for the Brno team in the divisional match. Although it was raining and playing on difficult terrain, I had no problem. Ankle holds.

What was it like for you to be without football for so long?

Quite challenging. No football player enjoys just watching matches from the stands. Fortunately, I’m over it.

In addition, Zbrojovka lost the last two matches with Jablonec and at Sparta without you…

We are now twelfth, which is a little lower than we imagined. We got a little wet in the rescue fight. So now it’s up to us to start winning again and get closer to the middle of the league table again. I am ready to do my best for it.

On Saturday, you host Hradec in front of your fans. What do you expect from the match?

Hradečtí lost in Teplice in the last round, so they will probably arrive very hyped. They play honest football, bet on combativeness and agility. But I believe that we will beat them and get three points.

The coach of Zbrojovka Dostálek said about you before the start of the spring that you are entering it in excellent shape. They probably regret the injury even more, don’t they?

Clearly. In the winter preparation, I put a lot of effort into myself. The fact that I was doing well was mainly about doing extra work outside of the team's normal training process.

What can be imagined under this?

I add weight at the gym. And I also regularly commute to Zlín for individual training.

Photo: FC Zbrojovka Brno Filip Souček signed for Zbrojovce last August on a one-year loan without an option.

I found a coach there who takes special care of me. In my opinion, it’s really good.

Do you believe in saving Brno in the top competition?

Of course. We still have five matches in the regular part of the league and then probably another five in the expansion group for retention. We have to handle them.

You are a regular Sparta player. How about her spring ride?

I watch all her matches if I can. I have my fingers crossed for her. I am also in contact with some of the boys. I think Sparta has a very good foothold on the title. I am confident that he can finally get it. I said this already last year, when I completed summer training at Letná. If it weren’t for the five autumn draws, she would be in a much better position now.

What do you think about the kind of leader former Brno player Ladislav Krejčí became in the Prague club?

The Spartan squad has been in a lot of turmoil lately. Láďa already belongs to the oldest footballers in the service. With his performances, he built a very strong position in the team. If he had not been hindered by health problems, in my opinion, he would be playing in some high-quality foreign club by now.

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law Ladislav Krejčí was among the scorers against Brno.

How did you perceive his decision that the Spartans did not thank the Spartan cauldron after the victory over Zbrojovka?

We sat together and discussed this too. I’m not surprised that the boys went to thank the stands that supported the team in all previous duels. But as I understand it, everything should be back to normal soon.

You are a member of the national team, but due to injury you were unable to participate in their recent meeting. Aren’t you worried that you will also come to the EURO in June because of this?