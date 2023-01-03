The first few months at Chelsea gave a verdict: Graham Potter…doesn’t have a magic wand. The Blues don’t see the goal, but the squad available is what it is: a center forward is missing to score in bursts. And to think that someone was there, but…

The first months of the coach in charge at Chelsea have given a verdict: Graham Potter … does not have a magic wand. The English manager, whom the Blues snatched away millions from Brighton after sacking Tuchel, continues to have some problems managing his team. In particular in attack, because the seasonal numbers are quite clear: Chelsea have so far scored 20 goals in 16 league games. Figures that place the London club in the company of teams fighting to save themselves, rather than for the positions that count in the Premier League. But then, up front, the squad available to Potter is what it is: there is no center forward to score in bursts.

The sale of Lukaku and Werner — And to think that the Blues sold two in the summer! This decision, taken by Tuchel (who played with the false nueve) and endorsed by the new ownership, risks destroying Chelsea’s current season. This is Graeme Souness’ point of view. The former Liverpool and Sampdoria midfielder, analyzing the Blues’ draw against Nottingham Forest, explained to the public that SkySports how the simultaneous sale of the two number 9s in the squad was totally wrong… “Havertz will never score enough. It was crazy to sell Lukaku, Werner and then spend 170 million pounds on three defenders. Some things in football never change and the most difficult thing is to find who scores”. And the numbers are proving Souness’ reasoning right. See also Real Scorpion recovers and gets a good Canavese draw, debut on Monday

The priority is a center forward — A problem for Potter, who found himself holding a rose designed by his predecessor and who, due to the way he puts the team on the field, also has a pretty big hole. And Souness insists on the absurdity of having sent two centre-forwards away and then spending a lot in another department. “Spending £170m on defenders, if you can afford it, is also fine. But the priority for me was another. You sold two centre-forwards, they weren’t the solution to your problems in the short or long term, but they were better than what you have now. You can’t come and tell me that Chelsea are better off now, with the forwards they have.” A message that the club will certainly have to evaluate on the winter transfer market…

January 2 – 11:53

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

