Sources: ‘Chicote’ Calderón rejects European offer for America

Sources reported that a club from the Old Continent made an offer for ‘Chicote’ Calderón, however, it was rejected.

Chivas did not renew Cristian ‘El Chicote’ Calderón and the player was close to being a member of the Águilas del América, current champion of the Liga MX. Sources revealed to ESPN that the player’s entourage rejected an offer from Europe to join the capital team, where the economic conditions were similar to those of the Guadalajara team.

The next few hours will be crucial for the former Chivas player to become an element of América, without any cost for contract termination. The Mexican full-back’s agency received a proposal from a club that competes in the Turkish Super League, which offered him similar conditions to those he enjoyed in the Guadalajara team.

This is Antalyaspor, a club that is in eighth position in the Turkish League, with the aim of fighting for positions in European competitions. Cristian Calderón would be close to becoming América’s reinforcement for Clausura 2024.

Antalyaspor made the proposal to the Pitzgroup agency to acquire the services of the former Chivas player. Sources revealed to ESPN that his salary would be 1.2 million euros per year. Likewise, the contract kept him linked to the Turkish club Antalyaspor for three years.

Once the option was raised with Cristian Calderón’s agency, they rejected it to continue negotiations with the Águilas del América. It should be noted that the European team proposed the same economic conditions that it maintained with Chivas during its four-year stay.

The negotiations between Cristian ‘El Chicote’ Calderón and Club América are in favor, in the absence of the signature for the Mexican side to leave the city of Guadalajara, where he currently resides, and travel to Mexico City to report to the current champion of the MX League.

‘El Chicote’ Calderón is the option to fill in and compete for the position left vacant by Miguel Layún after his retirement from professional soccer.

