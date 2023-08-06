South Africa coach asks for more resources

The time of the defeat passed, against the Netherlands, in the round of 16 of the World Cup (2-0), Sunday, Desiree Ellis, the coach of South Africa, deplored a lack of means dedicated to the development of women’s football in her country, pointing the finger at national sponsors as well as her own government.

“I don’t know how you (sponsors) can ignore something like this. I don’t know how you can’t help us climb the ladder and improve, ”she said, adding that some players still had a job in parallel with their job as a footballer, while calling for the creation of a professional league in South Africa.

“I want to be sure that the players will receive FIFA money through the Federation”

Desiree Ellis, South Africa coach

“So we urge businesses to help,” she called. We even urge the government to step in, help and push businesses to join us. It’s not normal to come here unprepared. In 2019, we didn’t know what to expect. I want to be sure that the players will receive FIFA money through the (South African) Federation. »

FIFA has provided participants in the World Cup with individual bonuses taken from the allocation granted to the Federations. Thanks to their course, the South Africans will each be entitled to 60,000 dollars. “This World Cup shows that the gap is closing, I hope the players will have the chance to play in bigger clubs, because they deserve it”, concluded Desiree Ellis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

