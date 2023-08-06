South Africa coach Desiree Ellis had a tough road during and after apartheid

Status: 05.08.2023 10:00 a.m

South Africa will go into their round of 16 match at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Sunday (06.08.2023, 4 a.m. CEST, in the live stream on sportschau.de) against the Netherlands as a blatant outsider. Especially for Desiree Ellis, the coach of “Banyana Banyana”, it will be a very important moment.

It was one afternoon in May 1993 when Desiree Ellis felt really lucky on the soccer field. She had just traveled a good 1,400 kilometers in a bus from her home town of Cape Town to the South African metropolis of Johannesburg to take part in her home country’s first women’s international match.

14:0 in the first international match

The 30-year-old midfielder added three goals in South Africa’s 14-0 win over small neighbors Swaziland. “We were all just happy to play. You know, you have a dream to play for the national team and then it finally happened and I had to turn 30 to be able to experience that,” Ellis once described her feelings in an interview with the South African daily newspaper “The Star”. “It meant so much to us. Hardly anyone can imagine that.”

The current national coach of South Africa felt the blow after the football high a little later: Because her bus broke down on the way back to Cape Town, she was late for her job at the wholesale market. At the time she was working as a spice blender for a local butcher. He had nothing left for football and knew no mercy. He fired Ellis. The important job was lost because of an international match.

End of active career at 40

Ellis had learned to assert himself early on. Even as a young girl, she had climbed over the school fence to play football with the boys on the street – illegally. She found a way out: she took on various other jobs that secured her meager living. Despite her advanced football age, she remained a national player for almost ten years – most of them as captain. She only ended her playing career at the age of 40 in order to then embark on a career as a coach.

In 2016 she was promoted to national coach

Ellis took over management of her former club side Spurs Ladies for several years – at the same time earning her coaching licenses. The big breakthrough came when she was appointed assistant coach of the national team in 2014. Back then, the boss was Vera Pauw from the Netherlands, who was the head coach for the Irish team at the World Cup Down Under.

Ellis was almost part of the “inventory” – it was almost logical that she was offered the position of head coach on an interim basis in 2016, when the unsuccessful Pauw was separated. Ellis, who participated in illegal games between black women’s teams during the apartheid era in the 1980s, became the first black woman to take charge of Banyana Banyana.

Victory at the Africa Cup of Nations 2022

And finally it worked. Under Ellis, South Africa reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2018, qualified for the World Cup for the first time the following year, became African champions for the first time in 2022 after five second places and thus made it to the World Cup again.

And that’s where you are now – and after the emotional victory against Italy (3:2) in the last group game, you survived the preliminary round. It’s a huge triumph from an African point of view, because Nigeria and Morocco also made it into the round of 16. Ellis was perhaps least surprised by her team’s success as they defeated opponents 38 places higher in the world at No. 54. “No one gave us a chance here but we knew what we were capable of,” she said.

“Need more competition”

But Ellis wouldn’t be Ellis if she were now satisfied with what she’s achieved. She wants more and is looking at the big picture: “The gap between Africa and the rest of the world is starting to close, but we need more competition,” she says. “It would help us, for example, if we could get more qualified opponents outside of the big events. The players need to be able to compare at a high level.”

In an interview with European journalists, she points out the different possibilities on the continents: “It’s easy for you in Europe: You get on the bus, drive across the border and play against a qualified opponent. That’s not possible for us in Africa . This infrastructure simply does not exist on our continent.”

Round of 16 facts Netherlands – South Africa

– Matches against each other: 8 (8 wins Netherlands)

– FIFA World Ranking: Netherlands 9th place / South Africa 54th place

– Best World Cup placement: Netherlands – Vice World Champion 2019 / South Africa – preliminary round 2019

– Fun fact: Andries Jonker, Dutch coach, has surprised his players with new tasks: striker Esmee Brugts had to play as a full-back on a trial basis before the World Cup. Midfielder Victoria Pelova was deployed at right-back. Sherida Spitse, a successful midfielder for many years, plays a crystal clear central defender under Jonker.

