South Africa lost their lead against Argentina at the Women’s World Cup

Lost late against Sweden, now lost a double lead against Argentina: African champions South Africa continue to learn a lot at the women’s World Cup. After a 2-0 lead, it was 2-2 in Dunedin at the end of an eventful game. This means that both teams still have a chance of reaching the round of 16.

South Africa and Argentina went into the game in Dunedin, New Zealand, with a clear mission: a win was needed. After all, both had lost their respective World Cup opening games: Argentina lost 1-0 to Italy, South Africa lost 2-1 to Sweden despite leading 1-0 in the meantime.

South Africa – fast and dangerous

The fast South Africans got into the match better. With astonishing playful means, they tried to combine from within their own half from the start – which forced the Argentinians, who were pressing at the beginning, to drop back a little. Because the women from South America were outplayed again and again in the first few minutes.

South Africa’s centre-forward Thembi Kgatlana had the best opportunity in the 12th minute when she made her way towards Argentina’s Tot on her own, only to be straddled by defender Miriam Mayorga at the last moment.

Motihalo scores to make it 1-0

“Bayana Bayana”, as the South African team is called, tried again and again with interface balls. Such a pass led to the opening goal after just under half an hour: Kgatlana had been sent down with such a pass, had a clear path and saw Linda Motihalo, who had run with him. She had an easy game, only had to push the cross pass into the goal to make it 1-0.

The Argentine team was forced to shed its restraint. The initially hesitant efforts would soon have been rewarded. But when Paulina Gramaglia had asserted herself on the right, her slipped cross only landed on the crossbar of the South African box. But it was the only opportunity for the Albeiceste.

Bayana Bayana with the better playing system

In the added time of the first half, however, South Africa’s better play almost paid off a second time. But after another quick counterattack, Kgatlana’s goal didn’t last – the shooter was clearly offside when she shot on target.

The second period had only just begun when it should have been 2-0: again it was Kgatlana who, after a fine cross pass from Jermaine Seoposenwe, was completely free in front of the Argentine goal but put the ball wide of the goal from eight yards.

Argentina increases the risk, South Africa counters

But Argentina now took higher risks. It became dangerous on the left side. There Florencia Bonsegundo prevailed well in the 53rd minute, crossed to the 16 limit, where Estefania Banini just missed the goal with a direct acceptance.

The team seemed sluggish and ran into a counterattack. Substitute Seoposenwe conquered the ball on the right lane, passed it low into the middle, where the tireless Kgatlana was able to effortlessly slot in to make it 2-0 (66th).

Argentina with a double strike to 2:2

But the game wasn’t over yet. With Sophia Braun, it was a defender who showed her fellow strikers how it could be done fifteen minutes before the end: She took heart and thundered the ball into the net with a wonderful long-range shot from around 23 meters to make it 1-2 (75th). South Africa’s lead was gone just three minutes later: Substitute Romina Nunez headed the ball into the net from eight yards to make it 2-2.

Argentina will face Sweden in the final group game on Wednesday (08/02/2023, 9:00 a.m. CEST). At the same time, South Africa has the chance to make it through to the round of 16 against Italy.

