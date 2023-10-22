South Africa player targeted by internal investigation for alleged racial abuse

South African player Bongi Mbonambi (left), with England’s Owen Farrell and New Zealand referee Ben O’Keeffe, during the Rugby World Cup semi-final, October 21, 2023, at Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis). ANTONIN THUILLIER / AFP

South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi is under internal investigation for alleged racial abuse towards England’s Tom Curry during Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final at the Stade de France, indicated the Springboks management on Sunday.

During the match won (16-15) by the South Africans, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis), Mbonambi would have called Curry a “white c***”.

After about half an hour of play, the English flanker reported the facts to New Zealand referee Ben O’Keefe – who officiated during the quarter-final lost by the French on October 15 -, asking him what that he had to answer. “Nothing, please”M. O’Keefe told him.

“Reviewing the available evidence »

“We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously”declared the South African rugby federation on Sunday, specifying that it was “reviewing the available evidence”.

After the match, when asked if he had a problem with anything Mbonambi said, Curry replied: ” Yeah “adding that “what not”[était] no point talking about it”. The South African hooker appears to have refused to shake his hand at the final whistle. The English have until Monday morning to contact the international rugby federation.

In the past, players who committed insults on the field were rarely punished. In 2016, the Englishman Joe Marler was however suspended two matches for comments addressed to the Welshman Samson Lee. The previous year, South African Jacques Potgieger was fined for a homophobic insult during a Super Rugby match, a competition in the Southern Hemisphere.

South Africa will face New Zealand on Saturday October 28 at 9 p.m. at the Stade de France to try to win, like the All Blacks, a fourth world title.

Sports Service (with AFP)

