South Africa vs. Italy live updates: Score tied 2-2 late

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues Wednesday (on FS1 and the FOX Sports app), with South Africa (0-1-1) battling Italy (1-0-1) at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand.

South Africa is aiming to bounce back after it couldn’t hold a 2-0 lead with less than 20 minutes remaining against Argentina and had to settle for a 2-2 draw last week. Prior to that, Banyana Banyana failed to hold a 1-0 lead in an eventual 2-1 loss to Sweden.

Italy will look to capitalize on this weak spot for South Africa and punch its ticket to the next round with a win. On the other side, Le Azzure would likely be eliminated with a loss. Find every scenario for how each team can advance out of its group and into the knockouts here.

Follow our live coverage below!

South Africa vs. Italy

87′: Somehow they didn’t score

Italy was all around the net, but goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and the South Africa defense continued to deny shot attempts.

74′: Tie game!

Cristiana Girelli knocked in a goal off a corner pass for Italy to even up the score at two apiece. A VAR check later confirmed the goal.

Italy’s Cristiana Girelli scores goal vs. South Africa in 74′

71′: WHAT. A. SAVE.

Mere moments after assisting on the go-ahead goal for South Africa, Thembi Kgatlana nearly doubled its lead prior to Italy goalkeeper Francesa Durante pulling off a remarkable diving save going to her left on a close-up header — and then saving another potential goal.

67′: Lead change!

Thembi Kgatlana forced the issue at the net for South Africa, dribbling through traffic and setting up Hildah Magaia, who powered in the go-ahead goal.

South Africa’s Hildah Magaia scores goal vs. Italy in 67′

58′: Almost

South Africa’s Jermaine Seoposenwe was in striking distance but wasn’t able to connect on her shot attempt, which was hauled in by Italy goalkeeper Francesa Durante.

51′: Access denied

Valentina Giacinti had a chance to regain the lead for Italy, but her shot attempt was sent to the side by South Africa goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who came out to contest the attempt.

50′: Absorbed

South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane got off a free kick, but it was caught by Italy goalkeeper Francesa Durante near the post.

HALFTIME: 1-1 tie

Italy drew first blood, but later offset its score with an own goal. It controlled the pace in the first half, but South Africa also halted several of Italy’s scoring chances.

32′: OOPS!

Italy’s Benedetta Orsi appeared to be passing the ball back to goalkeeper Francesa Durante, but Orsi’s pass went past Durante and into the net for an own goal, putting South Africa on the board.

Italy’s Benedetta Orsi scores an own goal in 32′

21′: Brutal!

South Africa’s Robyn Moodaly had a close-up scoring opportunity on the right side of the net, but her shot went off the right post.

18′: Back the other way

Italy came roaring down the field before South Africa defender Bambanani Mbane made a nice tackle, giving it possession.

11′: PK score

After South Africa was penalized for tripping, Italy midfielder Arianna Caruso was awarded a penalty kick, which she knocked through for the first score.

Italy’s Arianna Caruso scores goal vs. South Africa in 11′

PREGAME

Setting the stage

The “World Cup NOW” crew previewed the match live on social media ahead of kickoff.

Check out the full Women’s World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience FIFA Women’s World Cup South Africa Italy

FIFA WORLD CUP WOMEN trending

USA vs. Portugal: Everything to know, time, how to watch group-stage finale



2023 Women’s World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results



USA vs Portugal odds, preview: Bettors big on USWNT, Alex Morgan to score



Portugal-USWNT, China-England predictions, picks by Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica



USA vs. Portugal lineup predictions: Should Alex Morgan start?



USA vs. Portugal scouting report: How Americans secure much-needed result



USA faces loaded knockout bracket if and when it advances to Round of 16



‘Basically, it’s footy & coffee’: Inside the USWNT’s caffeine-fueled bonding



How Japan’s domination of Spain complicates Team USA’s plans



Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

