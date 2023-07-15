South Africa wins friendly against Costa Rica after players’ strike ends

Status: 07/15/2023 12:27 p.m

A strike over outstanding bonuses disrupted preparations for South Africa’s women’s World Cup. Now the African champions are back on track. And won his last preparation game.

South Africa’s women’s soccer team won their final warm-up game before the start of the World Cup on Saturday morning. It was 2-0 against Costa Rica at the end of an interesting 90 minutes at the Nga Puna Wai Sport Complex in Christchurch.

At first glance, this is very sober news. However, it becomes interesting when you consider that the start of the African champions at the World Cup was on extremely shaky ground for days. The reason: The team fell out with the South African Football Association.

Strike over unpaid premiums

Because the previously agreed bonuses had not been paid, the team went on strike a few weeks before the tournament. The South Africans’ last preparatory game at home was therefore played by a reserve team against Botswana. Only when Patrice Motsepe, South African businessman and President of the African Football Association CAF, intervened personally could the “cow be pulled from the ice”.

And that was quite unspectacular: The billionaire, who made his money with a mining company, took over all the outstanding costs of “Banyana Banyana”, as the team is called at home, with his “Motsepe Foundation”. The foundation paid the outstanding premiums, and Motsepe also found a sponsor for the South African World Cup campaign in the South African oil company Sasol.

Regulars all arrived

And so they all played against Costa Rica again: coach Desiree Ellis had the likes of Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane, Hildah Magai and Jermaine Seoposenwe to draw on. Those who led the team to the African Cup of Nations last year when they defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final.

So they’ve all ended up at training camp in freezing Wellington, New Zealand. They traveled from South Africa to New Zealand on July 5th and 6th in two separate travel groups.

Business class for all players

In two groups because there were not enough seats in Business Class for the convoy on the first flight, as the South African association explained. “But we wanted all of our players to be able to enjoy business class,” they said proudly – and shared the group.

Complete again: “Bayana Bayana”

Be that as it may, returning Kgatlana gave Costa Rica a 1-0 lead in the first period before returning Magai converted a free-kick straight into the second half to make it 2-0.

Costa Rica without a chance against “Banyana Banyana”

World Cup participants Costa Rica tried to improve their results, but were inferior to the strong Africans overall.

A fact that will certainly give the South African team, who are considered secret favorites at the World Cup, a lot of self-confidence for the first group game on July 23 against Sweden. “Banyana Banyana” then continues against Argentina and Italy – everyone expects a close three-way battle for second place in the group behind the favored Swedes.

Costa Rica should have it much more difficult in their group when it comes to progressing. The women from Central America meet Japan, Spain and Zambia.

