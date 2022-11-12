South Korea announces World Cup squad, Son Heung-min led by Son Joon-ho selectedFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Lu Weixin) South Korean team coach Paul Bento announced the 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup at noon today. The top star Sun Xingmin, who had undergone surgery for an eye injury, was on the list and is now playing for Shandong Taishan team. The waist Sun Zhunhao was successfully selected, and he also became the second active Chinese Super League foreign aid after Shenhua’s foreign aid Basogo to get the opportunity to compete in the World Cup.

Because of his injury in the Champions League group match between Tottenham and Marseille, whether Sun Xingmin could appear in the Qatar arena was once questioned. In the end, the Premier League golden boot overcame the injury in time and got the “permit” to go. However, during the World Cup, the “Asian Brother” is likely to need to wear a mask to play the game.

The South Korean foreign aid Sun Zhunhao of the Shandong Taishan team faced the crisis of missing the World Cup, but the South Korean midfielder still moved the coaching staff with his strong will and good performance on the field. take a place. His selection also means that Shandong Taishan Club will, like Shenhua, receive at least $200,000 in FIFA subsidy funds.

In contrast, another old acquaintance of the Chinese Super League, Park Zhizhu, was unlucky. He was injured in the friendly match between South Korea and Iceland last night, so he unfortunately missed the trip to Qatar.

South Korea’s World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (32/Riyadh Youth), Cho Hyun-woo (31/Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-geun (25/Jeonbuk Hyundai)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (25/Naples), Kim Young-kwon (32/Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (33/Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Jin-soo (30/Jeonbuk Hyundai), Kim Mun-hwan (27/Jeonbuk Hyundai) , Yoon Jong-kyu (24 years old/Seoul), Hong Zhe (33 years old/Daegu), Kwon Kyung-won (30 years old/Gamba Osaka), Cho Youmin (25 years old/Daejeon Asiana citizen)

Midfielders: Huang Ren Fan (Olympiacos), Zheng Yourong (Al Sadd),Sun Zhunhao (Shandong Taishan)Baek Seung Ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai), Kwon Chang Hoon (Kim Chun Sang Mo), Lee Jae Sung (Mainz), Jung Woo Young (Freiburg), Hwang Hee Chan (Wolves), Na Sang Ho (FC Seoul), Song Min Kui (Jeonbuk) Hyundai), Lee Gang-in (Mallorca)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (Tottenham), Hwang Eui-suk (Olympiacos), Cho Kyu-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai)