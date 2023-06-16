Home » South Korea: Jürgen Klinsmann’s false start is finally perfect
AEven on the third attempt, Jürgen Klinsmann missed his first victory as coach of the South Korean national soccer team. The South Koreans lost their friendly game against Peru 0-1 (0-1) on Friday in the southeastern coastal city of Busan in front of more than 52,000 spectators. Bryan Reyna scored the goal for the guests in the eleventh minute.

South Korea played without star striker and regular captain Heung-Min Son. The Tottenham Hotspur player in the English Premier League was unfit for the game after undergoing a groin surgery.

It was the third home game of the 2002 World Cup fourth under Klinsmann against a team from South America. South Korea lost 2-1 to Uruguay at the end of March. Four days earlier, the Asians had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Colombia. South Korea take on El Salvador in Daejeon on Tuesday.

After starting his engagement earlier this year, Klinsmann, 58, had stated winning the Asian Championship in January 2024 in Qatar as a short-term goal. The 1990 world champion and former national coach has a valid contract until the 2026 World Cup final.

