South Korean commentator publicly apologizes to Mori Hoichi, says he was ‘too arrogant’ for comment on Japanese team

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-06 02:24

Overseas Network, December 5th According to South Korea’s “Chosun Ilbo” report on December 5th, recently, a sports commentator of South Korea’s MBC TV station uploaded a video of himself publicly apologizing on social media platforms. He once mocked Japanese coach Mori Yasuichi during the World Cup group stage draw in April this year.

The draw ceremony for the 2022 World Cup group stage was held in early April this year. The Japanese team, the German team, the Spanish team and other world-class teams were divided into a group, known as the “death group”. At that time, the South Korean commentator said to the picture of Mori Bao’s stiff face, “It’s time for him to recognize the reality.” This statement aroused the displeasure of many fans, and even angered many Japanese netizens.

Today, the Japanese team has defeated the German team and the Spanish team one after another to advance to the top 16 of the World Cup. On December 2, the South Korean commentator released a video, saying that he had made an arrogant judgment on Japanese football and apologized to Japanese fans. “Chosun Ilbo” stated that Asian countries entered the round of 16 in two consecutive World Cups, which “created a new history.” The South Korean commentator’s apology was an act of courage. Some Japanese fans said that the South Korean team has also advanced to the top 16, and they look forward to the meeting between the two teams and a wonderful matchup. “I hope that both countries can create miracles again.”

(Original title: South Korean commentator publicly apologized to Mori Hoichi, saying that he commented on the Japanese team’s remarks as “too arrogant”)

