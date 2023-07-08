Home » South Korean Lee Kang-in moves from Mallorca to PSG – Calcio
South Korean Lee Kang-in moves from Mallorca to PSG – Calcio

South Korean Lee Kang-in moves from Mallorca to PSG

(ANSA) – PARIS, JULY 08 – PSG’s fourth purchase of this ‘summer’ transfer window. After Marco Asensio, Milan Skriniar and Manuel Ugarte, the 22-year-old South Korean international Lee Kang-in, a 22-year-old from Mallorca, arrives at the court of the new Parisian coach Luis Enrique. With the jersey of the island team Lee played 39 games last season, scoring 6 goals, while with his national team he took part in the World Cup in Qatar.

In announcing the arrival of Lee Kang-in, PSG did not specify the sum paid to Mallorca, but according to local media it would be 22 million euros. “I can’t wait to start this new adventure – the Korean’s first words as a PSG player -. My goal is to help the team win every game and as many titles as possible. I want to meet the fans and make them happy on the pitch. My role on the pitch can vary, I’m a midfielder capable of playing on both flanks.” (HANDLE).

