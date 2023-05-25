South Korea’s “League of Legends” Asian Games national team list released / “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” release date suspected to be leaked_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Source: Game Research Institute

South Korea’s “League of Legends” Asian Games national team list released

Tonight, the Korean E-Sports Association announced the final list of the national teams participating in the “League of Legends” project of the Hangzhou Asian Games, specifically: Faker (T1), Chovy (Gen.G), Ruler (JDG), Zeus (T1), Kanavi (JDG), Keria (T1), the coach is Kkoma.

Although in the MSI mid-season championship interview a few days ago, the players Ruler and Kanavi currently serving in my country’s LPL division expressed that they did not have a particularly strong desire to represent South Korea in the Asian Games, but this official list still recalled two players who played for the JDG club. There is a big discrepancy with the prediction of the South Korean national team before the start of MSI. It is speculated that this should be due to the large gap between the technical and tactical level of the LCK club and the LPL in MSI.

In Hangzhou in September, Chinese audiences will probably be able to experience a “Jingdong civil war” in a sense.

“DOTA2” Asian Games National Training Team Candidate List Announced

According to the “DOTA2” national service official blog, according to the requirements of the “Relevant Instructions on the Recommendation of Participants of the National Training Team for the 19th Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports Project”, comprehensively consider the performance of coaches and athletes in recent international competitions, domestic league results, Comprehensive professionalism, willingness to participate, and through discussion and review, reported to the Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports Project Selection Leading Group for the record, the list of candidates for the Hangzhou Asian Games E-sports (Dota Project) National Training Team has been officially announced.

The head coach of the national training team is Guoshi Wushuang (Zhang Zhicheng), and most of the players in each position are selected from the S-level teams in the current DPC league. It is worth mentioning that star players such as Ame (Wang Chunyu), XinQ (Zhao Zixing) and Ori (Zeng Jiaoyang) who have been inactive and did not participate in this year’s DPC league are also on the list. Perhaps the audience Expect to see a reunion of CN Galacticos from old times.

At present, the list is in the publicity period. After the candidate recommendation list is confirmed, relevant personnel will gradually participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games training.

“Assassin’s Creed: Vision” release date suspected leaked

According to the Nichia website, “Assassin’s Creed: Mirage” will be released on October 12, landing on the PS/Xbox/PC platform, and the pre-order reward is the “Forty Thieves” mission. Players take on the role of Basim, a young boy who has just come into contact with the Hidden Ones, and embarks on an adventure in Baghdad in the 9th century. The game will focus on the traditional gameplay of parkour, stealth and assassination.

The first works of the third phase of Sony’s “China Star” project announced

This morning, the SonyExpo 2023 conference site released the first batch of works of the third phase of the Sony China Star Project, which are the fairy tale-style sci-fi side-scrolling action game “Awakening Blade”, the top-down action-adventure game “Shell Action” and The next-generation TPS “Limited Threshold” that combines shooting and action elements.

Kyoto Animation will erect a memorial to the employees killed in the arson attack 4 years ago

According to the Asahi Shimbun, Kyoto Animation will erect a memorial to the employees killed in the KyoAni arson attack in Uji, where its headquarters is located.

On July 18, 2019, the first studio of Kyoto Animation was set on fire, which eventually killed 36 people and injured more than 30 people. The incident was the deadliest arson attack in Japan since Heisei. In April 2020, the former site of the No. 1 studio that was destroyed by fire was demolished. Some family members of the victims hoped to erect a monument on the demolished site, but some people worried that it might cause trouble to the surrounding residents, so they failed to implement it.

Today (May 24, 2023), Kyoto Animation announced that it will erect a monument to the deceased employees in Uji City, where the headquarters is located. The monument is expected to be set up in parks and other places. It is planned to be completed before the 5th anniversary of the Jingani arson case in July next year. .

According to another source, Kyoto Animation also plans to build a non-public mourning place on the former site of the first studio.



